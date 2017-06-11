Qatar allows residents from boycotting states to stay – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
Qatar allows residents from boycotting states to stay
Aljazeera.com
Interior ministry's decision comes as Qatar insists it will not retaliate to Saudi-Emirati blockade with such measures. 11 Jun 2017 18:33 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!