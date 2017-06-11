Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general
Washington Post
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar has paid $2.5 million to the law firm of a former attorney general under U.S. President George W. Bush to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding, a matter at the heart of the Gulf diplomatic crisis that …
