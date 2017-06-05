Qatar, neighbours may lose billions from diplomatic split: Banker says

A diplomatic rift between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours may cost them billions of dollars by slowing trade and investment and making it more expensive for the region to borrow money as it grapples with low oil prices. “If this dispute goes on for a while, the ramifications could be huge,” said an international banker […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

