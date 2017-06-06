Pages Navigation Menu

Qatar says ready for mediation to ease Gulf rift

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Qatar’s foreign minister Tamim Al-Thani said on Tuesday Doha was ready for mediation efforts after the Arab world’s biggest powers severed ties with it. Al-Thani said that Qatar’s ruler had delayed a speech in order to give Kuwait a chance to ease regional tensions. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

