Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Qatar’s conflict with neighbours can set Horn of Africa alight – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Qatar's conflict with neighbours can set Horn of Africa alight
South African Broadcasting Corporation
File 20170618 28759 pezb6e A Djibouti soldier along the border with Eritrea after conflict flared in 2008. Reuters/Omar Hassan Martin Plaut, School of Advanced Study. It began as a squabble between Arab allies, but the standoff between Qatar and its …
UN council urges Eritrea and Djibouti to end border disputeWBAL Radio

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.