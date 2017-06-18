Quadri to fly Nigeria’s flag at Ultimate Table Tennis League – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Quadri to fly Nigeria's flag at Ultimate Table Tennis League
TheCable
Aruna Quadri is the only Nigerian listed among 24 foreign players that will participate in the maiden edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis League in Chennai, India. Quadri, in spite of his second round exit at the just concluded ITTF World …
