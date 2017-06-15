Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit Notice: Another Igbo Man Leaves The North With His Bags & Pots (Photos)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

More Igbo’s Continues to Leave the North, One of those who Were Caught on Sight a facebook  user  identified  as  Ebuslim Sylvester Udemezue

During An Interview With us  He Said..

The fear of AREWA youths the beginning of wisdom …. on my way to onitsha this is all my investment and companies on my head before all this northerners will use me for SUYA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Lol

SOURCE: Sideviewgist.com

 

The post Quit Notice: Another Igbo Man Leaves The North With His Bags & Pots (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.