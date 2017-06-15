Quit Notice: Another Igbo Man Leaves The North With His Bags & Pots (Photos)

More Igbo’s Continues to Leave the North, One of those who Were Caught on Sight a facebook user identified as Ebuslim Sylvester Udemezue

During An Interview With us He Said..

The fear of AREWA youths the beginning of wisdom …. on my way to onitsha this is all my investment and companies on my head before all this northerners will use me for SUYA.

