Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice: Arewa Liberation Movement warns against implementing 2014 National Confab

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Arewa Liberation Movement, ALM, has issued a stern warning against the implementation of the 2014 Confab recommendations, saying that it was drafted to favour a particular group. The group expressed this in Kaduna, Friday, in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Usman A. Usman and National Secretary, Kabir Haruna Alfa. He said, “ALM […]

Quit notice: Arewa Liberation Movement warns against implementing 2014 National Confab

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.