Quit Notice: Buhari Should Stop Those Pushing For Biafra – Junaid Mohammed

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has asked President Buhari to stop those pushing Biafra. He said Igbos are not a superior tribe.

Mohammed, who gave the warning also called on the Federal Government to stop Igbo elite from hiding under the guise of Biafra agitation to terrorise Nigerians.

Speaking with Vanguard, Mohammed said: “Why should Northern elders back Igbo quit notice anyone stop the Northern youths from airing their views about those who are threatening the cooperate existence of Nigeria? The Igbo must note that they do not have a monopoly of violence and are not superior to other Nigerians in any way to warrant their incessant threats and attacks on others.

“Those who are behind their nefarious Biafran bid are walking the streets free and nobody is doing anything about that. It is very sad and disappointing for the Buhari government to allow Biafra agitation to almost overwhelm the country.

“This is a major threat to Nigeria that is well organised by the Igbo elite and it is unfair for the government to gloss over it for political reasons.

“If the Buhari government continues to allow the Igbo to push for Biafra unhindered only to come out against the warning by Arewa youths, it will backfire because nobody can play with the intelligence of the North.

“I am not a man of violence and will never advocate for any form of violence but a government that has refused to check the excesses of the Igbo, culminating in the emergence of Biafra, should be held responsible for what is unfolding now.”

