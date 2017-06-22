Quit notice: Call for arrest of Arewa youths unpatriotic —Kwankwaso

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja— Former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has advised against call for the arrest of leaders of Arewa youth groups who have given the Igbo a three-month ultimatum to quit the northern part of the country by October 1, 2017.

Describing the call even from some governors of the North as unpatriotic and capable of causing national insecurity, Kwankwaso urged the governors and other leaders in the North to dialogue with the youths, instead of resorting to their arrests.

The former Defence Minister, who currently represents Kano Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, told selected journalists that arresting the young men would rather aggravate the already tensed atmosphere.

Describing the people of Igbo extraction as bona fide citizens of the country, who were free to live in any part of the country, Kwankwaso noted that true dialogue would enable the youths, who are leaders of tomorrow, better appreciate the nation’s unity in diversity.

“The general belief in the North is that we are better together as a country. The unity and development of the country should be of paramount concern of every Nigerian,” he said.

Kwankwaso blamed the tension over the pronouncement of the youths and the counter call by another group in the South on the weakness in the nation’s political order, accusing the elders of failing to call the youths to order.

“Many people are afraid to call the youths to order. If they are wrong, they are wrong,” he said.

He, however, commended the steps taken so far by the Federal Government, particularly Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, who had been holding series of meetings with leaders of thoughts from various parts of the country.

The former governor contended that the agitation of the Igbo which borders on the need for better representation at the centre and the need for even development of their zone, could be addressed without resorting to threat of secession.

