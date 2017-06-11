Quit notice: Declare state of emergency in North – Igbo National Council tells Osinbajo

The Igbo National Council, INC, Sunday, called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria’s North. National President, Comrade Chilos Godsent, in a statement in Owerri on Sunday, warned that the quit notice by Arewa youths that Igbos should vacate the region within three months should not be taken […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

