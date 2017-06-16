Quit Notice: Defend your oath of office, Northern youths tell political leaders

By Michael Eboh, Emmanuel Elebeke, Nwabueze Okonkwo & Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABUJA: Youths from 19 northern states under the aegis of Oil & Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, yesterday, condemned the quit notice by a coalition of northern youths to citizens of Igbo extraction living in the northern part of Nigeria.

This came as the Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, urged the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, and the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, to call their youths to order, as the position of the youths is capable of worsening the fragile security situation in the country if not handled with care.

OMPALAN in a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr. Steve Ogebe warned the sponsors of the controversial quit notice fronting as ‘coalition of northern youths’ to retrieve their treasonable statement immediately and let sleeping dogs lie.

He said: “It is to be noted that Nigerians have built solid bridges of peace across ethnic and religious divides over the years, cementing age-long fissures that were generated by ethnic and religious bigotry. Nigeria is far from 1966, making the success of ethnic war in 2017 very remote.

“This means that an Igbo man will protect a northerner if threatened in the east and vice-versa. Mistakes have been made in the past by our political leaders and we cannot continue to live in the past as a progressive nation. Let us throw the bitter past into the trash can of history and forge ahead into the future as a people with a common destiny impelled by the rule of law.”

Ogebe called on all Nigerians to unite across political and ideological divides in order to build the desired momentum to defend the country’s hard-earned democracy from the common enemies of progress, who are working hard to control the levers of power for purely egocentric goals.

He noted that it is the constitutionally guaranteed inalienable right of every citizen of Nigeria to live and work in any part of the country without any form of molestation or threat.

According to him, the orchestrated action by the so-called coalition of northern youths can provoke a dangerous domino effect across the length and breadth of sovereign Nigeria with the concomitant effect of plunging the country into an irreversible trauma if not confronted head-on.

Ogebe cautioned aggrieved ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to exercise maximum restraint and avoid unguarded statements in order to sustain the polity.

On its part, Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, described the ultimatum to Ndigbo as unwarranted, stressing that they did not commit any offence by observing a day of mourning in remembrance of over three million people of South East origin who were killed during the civil war, and ought not to be threatened with violence.

The union commended the Federal Government and the security agencies for taking immediate actions to douse tension and forestall the execution of the threat, and urged them to do more to protect lives and property of all Nigerians living in the north.

Addressing a press conference in Aba, chairman of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe, explained that the town unions being the democratic identity of Ndigbo, have been engaged in consultations with various groups in respect of the quit order and resolved to appeal to northern leaders to call their youths to refrain from utterances that could cause crisis.

He said: “The South East Town Unions urge the Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders, the President, northern members of the national assembly and all northern Houses of Assembly, to call these youths to order. Such a declaration is unwarranted. No one stands to gain from the unimaginable consequences of such threats if eventually executed.

“Any misgiving held by the ethnic nationalities of Nigeria can be sorted out amicably. This moment provides us with an opportunity to come together on a non-governmental platform to dialogue and brainstorm on options that make for lasting peace, development and national cohesion. A peaceful solution, no matter how expensive, is cheaper than the smallest war.”

Also, yesterday, Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, urged critics to stop blaming the founder of BIM and pioneer leader of Biafra agitators, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, for trying to broker peace in the country instead of allowing another civil war to break out.

BIM expressed concern that rather than praising Uwazuruike for his efforts so far in wanting to actualise Biafra in a peaceful manner, the critics are accusing him of compromising the struggle, which he initiated after Ojukwu fought and lost the war.

BIM leader in Anambra State, Chief Arinze Igbani, who stated this in Onitsha, yesterday, while speaking to newsmen, said it was better to make peace with Ndigbo in the north than to stir violence against them.

According to Igbani, “Uwazuruike is the father of all freedom fighters in Nigeria and founder of BIM, which is the main stream of freedom fighting. “I condemn the rumours making the rounds that Uwazuruike has sold Ndigbo or sold Biafra.

“ I must emphasize that all other agitators in the country now are his off-springs and for Uwazuruike to travel all the way to the north to canvass for peace instead of violence does not mean a sell-out.”

Meantime, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned what it called a futile gathering of a few compromised political jobbers in Abuja, Wednesday, to speak about its activities and the quit notice given by northern youths to the Igbo.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said the meeting was convened by the Acting President, following the political fallout from the hugely successful IPOB sit-at-home order of May 30, 2017.

“With one or two exceptions and with the greatest respect to the attendees to this Nigeria-sponsored gathering in Abuja, the so-called South East delegation is in no way a true representation of the views and the leadership of IPOB worldwide, neither can they claim with any degree of sincerity to be speaking for the masses.

“Therefore, all Professor Osinbajo has succeeded in achieving with this meeting is to waste scarce resources that could have been channelled towards more useful purposes. None of those that attended this meeting with Osinbajo gave the order for people to sit at home on May 30. So, we don’t understand the justification for their invitation to the meeting to discuss something they know nothing about.

“From time, we firmly resolved that nobody among the governors or politicians can set an agenda for IPOB except our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The sooner Nigerian government understands this, the better.

“Therefore, any meeting without the consent of our leader or those nominated by him in a representative capacity, is a complete waste time, exercise in futility and unacceptable to IPOB.”

