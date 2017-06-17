Quit Notice: I don’t believe in Biafra, but true federalism – Lagos Lawmaker

By Ebun Sessou

A MEMBER of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Jude Idimogu has said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. Idimogu representing Oshodi/Isolo II, in an interview with Journalists in Lagos, urged the Igbo to continue their legitimate business in all parts of the country, dismissing the eviction notice given by the Arewa youth groups.

His words: “I don’t believe in Biafra, I believe in a unified Nigeria because that is the only thing that will pay all of us. “My position continues to remain that we are one Nigeria and all Igbo wherever they are should continue to work for the unity of the country. Nigeria belongs to all of us and we are all stakeholders in this country.”

The post Quit Notice: I don’t believe in Biafra, but true federalism – Lagos Lawmaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

