Quit Notice: If You Don’t Fight They Will Kill You – Ex-Commissioner, Eya To Igbos

Former Commissioner for Education in Old Anambra State, Professor Nduka Eya, has urged Igbos residing in the North to defend themselves against any possible attack, stressing that they only can be called true Nigerians.

Eya noted that Igbos reside in all parts of the country, thus championing the one Nigeria agenda.

He gave the call against the backdrop of Northern youths asking Igbos to vacate their region by October 1.

Speaking at the University of Nigeria, UNN, Nuskka, Eya said asking Igbos to vacate the North is a matter that must not be treated lightly.

The former Commissioner noted that even though the Igbos are agitating for Biafra, they had never asked anyone to vacate the South East.

He said, “This is part of democracy but to threaten the Igbo to leave the north must not be treated with kid gloves.

“Like the secretary general of Ohaneze has said, go about your normal business but you have the right to defend yourself.

“The main Arewa forum should come openly to issue statements. Enough of cutting peoples throat, splitting blood and splitting pregnant women belly, those barbaric acts should stop.

“If you fight me I will fight back because if I don’t fight you will kill me.

“The IPOB/ MASSOB were asking for sovereign state of Biafra but none of them has asked anybody to leave the east while no section of the country has questioned why the quest for Biafra?”

The post Quit Notice: If You Don’t Fight They Will Kill You – Ex-Commissioner, Eya To Igbos appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

