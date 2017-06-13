Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice: Igbo groups tear Uwazuruike apart over visit to Kaduna

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

The visit of the leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, to Kaduna following the 3-month ultimatum issued to Igbos by a Coalition of Northern youth groups, has been criticized by various groups in the South East. The groups, which include Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, Igbo Students Union, ISU, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

