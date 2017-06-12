Pages Navigation Menu

Quit Notice: Igbo Leaders Arrives The North, Meets Northern Leaders To Make Peace (Photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

According to Adamu,Igbo leaders met with Ango Abdullahi in Zaria.Could this be related to the quit notice given to Igbos by Arewa Youths?He wrote

‘Happening now!
Igbo leaders from Southeast in company of Major Hamza Almustapha visit Prof. Ango Abdullahi in Zaria.

Sir -Jalal Falal’

