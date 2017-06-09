Quit Notice: Igbos are welcome in North, Ango Abdullahi spoke for himself – Northern Elders

Deputy Leader of the Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF, Paul Unongo has said Igbos are welcomed in the North. He made the remark while reacting to a statement credited to the spokesperson of NEF, Professor Ango Abdullahi, who backed Northern youths for asking Igbos to vacate the region in three months. Unongo, in a statement said […]

Quit Notice: Igbos are welcome in North, Ango Abdullahi spoke for himself – Northern Elders

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

