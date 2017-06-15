Quit Notice: It’s Not The Entire Igbos That Wants To Leave Nigeria- Okorocha

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has given insight into the meeting Igbo leaders had with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Acting President had met with South East governors and leaders of the region in continuation of consultations on how to douse off the tension created, by the three months ultimatum by Northern youths asking Igbos to vacate their region and the call by Biafra agitators calling for the secession of the country.

Featuring on Channels television programme, Politics Today, Okorocha said the South-east tabled some grievances before Osinbajo who promised to address them.

He said, “The focal point was talking about the unity of this country, which is paramount. Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable. Igbo have expressed dissatisfaction with lopsided appointments, infrastructure deficit, the Second Niger Bridge.

“No one supports secession of any form. We support a Nigeria that is indivisible and indissoluble.”

On if people of the South East have been marginalised by the current government, Okorocha said, “I would say so, in terms of lopsided appointments and the South-east needs attention, which is understandable.

“The acting president did a good analysis of political appointments so far, but there’s need to look at that side of the country and give them a sense of belonging.”

Commenting on agitation for Biafra and October 1 eviction order by Arewa youths, the governor said separatist groups were out for their selfish gains and not for the populace of their region.

“Sovereignty within the Nigerian nation is unacceptable. You cannot ask someone to leave the North and go back to the Southeast, you cannot ask someone to leave the country, it makes no sense. It was a faulty statement.

“These are groups of people. It was Arewa youths, not the entire north and when you talk of IPOB, it’s not the entire South-east that wants to secede; its not the entire South-east talking. I’ve personally condemned those statements…Let’s see it as youthful exuberance.”

The post Quit Notice: It’s Not The Entire Igbos That Wants To Leave Nigeria- Okorocha appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

