Quit notice: I’ve been in Bosso for 45yrs, where do I go? – Yoruba community leader

Mr Abdulkarim Babatunde, a Yoruba Community leader in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger, lamented on Friday that he has been living in the northern area for the past 45 years, hence, asked where he would go should the quit notice given to Igbos in the north comes to reality.

The Yoruba leader however said security agencies must tackle those who issued the eviction notice to Igbos in the North.

Babatunde said it was a very serious threat which must be handled with all seriousness to forestall breakdown of law and order in the country.

“We should not ignore such threat,” he said in an interview with newsmen in Minna.

The community leader advised all agencies to provide water tight security, to pre-empt and deal with any security threat to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“I have being in Bosso for the last 45 years. Where do you want me to go after spending my entire life here?

“Security agencies should map out a comprehensive security network to ensure the safety of all Nigerians wherever they stay.”

Babatunde backed the stance taken by the Federal Government and governors in the North, to track down and prosecute those involved in issuing the ultimatum.

“Our royal fathers and stakeholders should reach out to youth associations to desist from any act capable of bringing confusion in the polity, ” he said.

The post Quit notice: I’ve been in Bosso for 45yrs, where do I go? – Yoruba community leader appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

