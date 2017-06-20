Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice: Listen to voice of God – Imo Deeper Life Church head, Pastor Okoro urges Igbos

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News

The General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Imo State, Pastor Emmanuel Okoro has reacted to the Kaduna Declaration, which ordered all Igbos resident in northern Nigeria to vacate before October 1. DAILY POST reports that a coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged “The Kaduna Declaration” had given all Igbos residing in any […]

Quit notice: Listen to voice of God – Imo Deeper Life Church head, Pastor Okoro urges Igbos

