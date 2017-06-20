Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice: Nigeria will boil if Arewa youths are arrested – NYLF

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Northern Youth Leaders’ Forum (NYLF), has warned the Nigerian Police to withdraw an arrest order on youths in the North who asked Igbos to leave the region by October. He said the nation should prepare for “crisis beyond control” if Arewa youths were taken out of circulation. National Chairman of the forum, Eliot Afiyo, said […]

