Quit Notice: No Igbo Man Was Killed in Kaduna – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on Friday refuted claims that Igbo relocating from the North to the East were ambushed and killed in the city.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai said that there was no truth in the claim, noting that no Igbo person had lost their lives as a result of a quit notice order issued by a coalition of Northern groups penultimate Monday for them to leave the 19 states making up the region or be forced out by October 1, 2017.

The governor’s position followed the emergence and circulation of an audio recording claiming that Igbo travelling in a luxury bus were ambushed and slaughtered by some Hausa people.

A voice in the audio claiming to be a witness to the massacre could be heard appealing to Igbo residing in Kaduna and the rest of the North to relocate to their states of origin.

But reacting to the development, El-Rufai pointed out that the news was a ploy by some dark forces bent on sowing and creating panic in Kaduna State.

He said that the entire narrative was false and mischievous, urging peace-loving Nigerians to disregard it.

Aruwan said, “The attention of Kaduna State Government has been drawn to an inciting picture and audio message stating that some Igbo relocating to Eastern Nigeria were ambushed and killed in Kaduna.

“We have consulted the leadership of the Igbo community in Kaduna State; the story is entirely false and mischievous. The Igbo community in Kaduna is safe, like all our communities. Nobody is being attacked and nobody is relocating in fear.

“The Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, will continue to uphold and defend the right of every resident of the state to live in peace.

“The government vigorously condemns the use of social media for purposes of incitement, falsehood and to cause distress to citizens.”

