Quit notice: Nobody will touch you in Bauchi – Police boss assures Igbos

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Garba Baba Umar, on Tuesday met with the leadership of Igbo community in the State and assured them that nobody will harm them under his watch. Umar called the meeting in connection to the quit notice by a coalition of youths in the North that Igbos should vacate […]

