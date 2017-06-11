Quit notice: Northern youths urge FG to arrest sponsor promptly

•He’ll fly out if war breaks out

A group of youth from the north is up in arms with Professor Ango Abdullahi, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for supporting the quit order against the Igbo residing in the north.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) wants him arrested by the federal government for what it called his reckless and inciting statement.

The group, at a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, said that Abdullahi would jump into the next available plane out of the country should there be violence caused by the quit order.

President of NYCN Isah Abubakar said the ‘Kaduna Declaration’ did not in any way represent the collective voice or decision of any legitimate coalition of youth groups from the region as the council remains the apex youth organization that has right to announce any resolution of youths from the region.

Isah was shocked that some people could be working to cause crisis in the country at a time when government is working hard to restore its fortunes.

He dissociated NYCN from “anti-Nigeria agenda’’ and said government should order Abdullahi’s arrest and other people who are issuing inciting statements capable of throwing the country into another civil unrest.

