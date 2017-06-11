Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice: Northern youths urge FG to arrest sponsor promptly

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

•He’ll fly out if war breaks out

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

A group of youth from the north is up in arms with Professor Ango Abdullahi, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for supporting the quit order against the Igbo residing in the north.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) wants him arrested by the federal government for what it called his reckless and inciting statement.

The group, at a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, said that Abdullahi would jump into the next available plane out of the country should there be violence caused by the quit order.

President of NYCN Isah Abubakar said  the ‘Kaduna Declaration’ did not in any way represent the collective voice or decision of any legitimate coalition of youth groups from the region as the council remains the apex youth organization that has  right to announce any resolution of youths from the region.

Isah was shocked that some people could be working to cause crisis in the country at a time when government is working hard to restore its fortunes.

He dissociated NYCN from “anti-Nigeria agenda’’ and  said government should order Abdullahi’s arrest and other people who are issuing inciting statements capable of throwing  the country into another civil unrest.

The post Quit notice: Northern youths urge FG to arrest sponsor promptly appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.