Quit notice on ‎Igbos senseless – South-South youths

Some youth groups in the Niger Delta region, particularly the Urhobo and Ijaw youths have condemned the three-month ultimatum given by a section of Northern youths to Igbo people in the North. President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Eric Omare and national press secretary of youth wing of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Kelly Efemena Umukoro, […]

Quit notice on ‎Igbos senseless – South-South youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

