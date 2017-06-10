Quit notice on Igbos: Ango Abdullahi is a liar from pit of hell – Reno Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has described spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Anglo Abdulahi as a “liar from the pit of hell” for saying resources from the North was used to develop the South East and Western part of Nigeria. Abdullahi, while backing Northern youths who asked Igbos to vacate […]

Quit notice on Igbos: Ango Abdullahi is a liar from pit of hell – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

