Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice on Igbos: Asari Dokubo tells “fellow Biafrans” what to do

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Niger Delta militants leader, Alhaji Asari Dokubu has reacted to the sack of Igbos from the North, urging all “Biafran people” in the north to defend themselves in case any attack from the Northern youths. Recall that the call for Igbos to vacate the northern region was made by some sections of northern youths […]

Quit notice on Igbos: Asari Dokubo tells “fellow Biafrans” what to do

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.