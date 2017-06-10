Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice on Igbos best gift from North since 1970 – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has thanked Northern youths for the quit notice given Igbos in the region. IPOB said the move would only help to hasten the actualization of Biafra. Recall that a Coalition of Northern Youths had in the Igbo-must-leave order said, “We are hereby placing the Nigerian authorities and the entire […]

