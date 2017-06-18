Quit notice on Igbos: Bishop Mike Okonkwo talks tough

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, has described the Kaduna Declaration, which asked Igbo residents in northern Nigeria to vacate, as unreasonable. Okonkwo said Nigeria belongs to everyone and as such no one has the right to sack anybody from any state. The fiery preacher also described the killings […]

