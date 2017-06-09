Quit notice on Igbos: Governor Masari vows to protect non-indigenes

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has assured Igbos and other non-indigenes in the state, about their security, amid calls from a coalition of youth groups for Igbos to leave the North. In a statement released by his media aide, Abdu Labaran, Masari said his administration was always ready to protect residents without prejudice to […]

