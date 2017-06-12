Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice on Igbos: Governor Seriake Dickson reacts

The Governor of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson has condemned the quit notice recently given to Igbos living in northern Nigeria by Arewa Youth Coalition Forum. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in Yanegoa, the state capital on Monday, the governor said it was regrettable that some people would deliberately build-up hatred against […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

