Quit notice on Igbos: Northern leaders sponsored Arewa youths – Buhari’s aide, Ojudu

Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu says the northern youths who asked Igbos to vacate their territory were paid by some elite in the region. Ojudu said this in Abuja at the weekend at a meeting with regional youth leaders, organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the […]

Quit notice on Igbos: Northern leaders sponsored Arewa youths – Buhari’s aide, Ojudu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

