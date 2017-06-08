Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice on Igbos: Police deploy officers to arrest youth leaders

The Police on Wednesday confirmed that it has deployed officers to arrest youths, who gave Igbos living in the North a three-month ultimatum to leave. Kaduna State Police spokesman, Aliyu Usman, disclosed that its operatives had been directed to arrest the youths, by Governor Nasir El-Rufai. “We have already deployed our men to arrest the […]

