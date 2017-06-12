Quit notice on Igbos; This Biafra thing was becoming like child’s play – Arewa Youths

The National Secretary, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, Ahmed Sule, has noted that the push by Igbo people to get a separate country was becoming like a child’s play hence the need to send them packing from the Northern region. Recall that a Coalition of Northern Youths had earlier last week, issued a 3 month […]

Quit notice on Igbos; This Biafra thing was becoming like child’s play – Arewa Youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

