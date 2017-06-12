Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice on Igbos; This Biafra thing was becoming like child’s play – Arewa Youths

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Secretary, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, Ahmed Sule, has noted that the push by Igbo people to get a separate country was becoming like a child’s play hence the need to send them packing from the Northern region. Recall that a Coalition of Northern Youths had earlier last week, issued a 3 month […]

Quit notice on Igbos; This Biafra thing was becoming like child’s play – Arewa Youths

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.