Quit notice on Igbos: We feel at home in South East – Herdsmen

The leadership of cattle breeders in the South East, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has dissociated itself from the recent quit notice given to Igbos living in the north by the coalition of Arewa youths. In a statement by the group’s chairman, Alhaji Siddiki Gidado, in Awka, Anambra […]

Quit notice on Igbos: We feel at home in South East – Herdsmen

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

