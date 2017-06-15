Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice on Igbos: We feel at home in South East – Herdsmen

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leadership of cattle breeders in the South East, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has dissociated itself from the recent quit notice given to Igbos living in the north by the coalition of Arewa youths. In a statement by the group’s chairman, Alhaji Siddiki Gidado, in Awka, Anambra […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

