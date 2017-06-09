Quit notice on Igbos: What Senate said about ultimatum issued by Northern youths

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has condemned the three months’ ultimatum given to Igbos to leave the North, stressing that the group spoke for itself and not for the entire region. Abduallhi, who made the remark while featuring on Channels Television called for unity, noting that the country […]

Quit notice on Igbos: What Senate said about ultimatum issued by Northern youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

