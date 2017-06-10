Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice on Igbos: Yoruba community leader in Niger laments

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Yoruba community leader in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State, Abdulkarim Babatunde, has lamented the quit notice issued to Igbos in the North. Speaking to newsmen yesterday, Babatunde in Minna, said he has been living in the North for the past 45 years. He wondered where he would go should the quit notice […]

