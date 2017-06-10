Quit notice: Southern Kaduna assures Igbos of safety

Southern Kaduna people have assured the Igbo in the State of their safety following a threat by a group of Arewa youths to force South-Easterners out of the North. This is contained in a statement on Friday by the spokesman of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Mr. Yakubu Kuzamani. He declared that Arewa youths cannot […]

