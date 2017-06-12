Quit Notice To Igbo: On Nigeria Unity I stand –Al-Mustapha

By Taiwo Ogunmola-Omilani, Lagos

Former Chief Security Officer (CSO), to the late Head of State, General Sanni Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has dissociated himself from the quit notice handed down by the Arewa youth to the South easterners resident in the north.

Al-Mustapha, made his position known on the knotty issue while addressing the leaders of Igbo traders at the Trade Fair Complex in Lagos where he said, “on Nigeria unity and peaceful co-existence I stand.”

Addressing the august gathering as a guest, the former CSO recalled that when he was released from custody in 2013, he sold the idea of strengthening the unity of Nigeria to the Leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr. Fredrick Fasehun who he said bought into the idea that took them to Owerri for a two-day youth summit.

“We took it upon ourselves to go to Owerri as guests and every single youth leader from across the six geo-political zones of the country registered his presence. We spent two days to discuss how Nigeria must be kept in peace and we signed a declaration.

“After addressing the people, we arrived at a communiqué that; every leader in the north should be custodian and protector of every son and daughter of the southern Nigeria looking for his/her means of livelihood in his domain and vice versa.”

The former CSO, who assured his hosts that, “on the Owerri declaration I stand and remain standing,” said, “frictions are bound to come,” pointing out that, “when they come, it is what we do with the frictions that makes the difference.”

He blamed unpatriotic politicians and bad contractors, who he said invest in crisis with a view to making money from the crisis.

His words, “The unfortunate statement of our younger brother sometimes past from the east brought him into detention and he has been released. And then, some bad politicians who like to invest in crisis because when there is crisis they make money, and some bad contactors when there is crisis they look for contracts to make money, engineered the other side, our brothers from the north to the statement similar to what he had issued earlier.”

While assuring the gathering that there would not be any cause for alarm, Al-Mustapha said, “immediately after the quit order statement, we have commenced actions by holding consultations with relevant stake holders on how the matter should be settled amicably without resulting to major crisis.”

According to him, the responses from relevant quarters were re-assuring and heart-warming, enthusing that the unity and harmonious relationship in the country would remain intact.

The post Quit Notice To Igbo: On Nigeria Unity I stand –Al-Mustapha appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

