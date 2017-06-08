Quit notice to Igbo serious affront on human rights – NHRC

……seeks prosecution of culprits

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, on Thursday, condemned statement credited to Arewa Youths that all Igbo people residing in the northern part of the country should vacate before October 1.

The commission, in a statement that was signed by its Principal Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Mebrim Uchechukwu, described the quit notice threat as a “serious affront on human rights”.

“The alleged quit notice, to say the least is not only provocative and a serious threat to national peace and security, but a clear violation of the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians to reside, acquire and own immovable properties in any part of the country as guaranteed under section 43 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah maintained that the outburst amounted to hate speech and inciting comments with potential to ignite ethnic and religious violence.

“The Acting Executive Secretary called on relevant security agencies as well as the Federal and the various state governments to be more vigilant and ensure that these allegations are properly investigated with a view to bringing any offender to justice in the bid protect lives and properties of all the citizens across the country.

“Similarly, she used the opportunity to urge the various socio-political groups in the country to preach the message of peace, tolerance and human rights and eschew all forms of provocative statements that fan the embers of violence.

“Reiterating the commitment of the Commission to address issues of hate speech, election related violence and extra-judicial killings in the country, the Acting Head of the Commission urged the members of the public to report any form of human rights violation to the Commission; and never to resort to self help.

“Finally, she called on the security agencies to be alert and nip in the bud, any form of public disturbance that might arise as result of the alleged quit notice so as to reinforce people’s confidence in the ability of the government to protect them”, the statement added.

