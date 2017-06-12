Quit notice to Igbos: Al Mustapha meets Uwazuruike, begs Nigerian youths

As reactions continue to greet the recent quit notice issued to Igbos resident in the northern part of Nigeria, former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al Mustapha, Chief Raphael Uwazuruike leader of Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, on Monday met in Kaduna to broker peace. The meeting held […]

Quit notice to Igbos: Al Mustapha meets Uwazuruike, begs Nigerian youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

