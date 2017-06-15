Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice to Igbos: Full text of Osinabjo’s speech to Igbo leaders

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osibanjo, on Wednesday insisted that the Federal Government will not take the threats issued to Igbos to leave the Northern region lightly. He spoke during a consultative meeting with Southeast Governors and leaders of thought in Southern states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He urged leaders to “speak out loud and clear […]

Quit notice to Igbos: Full text of Osinabjo’s speech to Igbo leaders

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.