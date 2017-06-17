Quit notice to Igbos: Hottest part of hell is reserved for Buhari over silence – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri

Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has opined that the “hottest part of hell” is reserved for President Muhammadu Buhari. He aired his opinion while reacting to the President’s silence in the face of the threat issued by Northern youths, asking Igbos to vacate their region by October 1. […]

