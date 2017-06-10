Quit Notice To Igbos: Nigeria’s Breakup Is Not Possible – Abdulsalami Abubakar

In what appears to be an indirect reaction to the call made by Arewa Youths for Igbos to leave the northern part of Nigeria and the continuous call by Biafrans to separate from Nigeria,popular pastor Bishop Dr Sam Zuga and General Abdulsalam Abubakar met and had a discussion on the issues.Obviously both are against Arewa Youths’ quit notice and Biafran agitation. During their discussion on peace strategies,they said…

‘What we need in this country is to do what we told God to help us to do. “ONE NATION,PEACE AND UNITY ” not Biafra agitation and Arewa quit notice’.

Speaking further,Bishop Zuga said…..

‘BEFORE YOU BREAK UP NIGERIA, YOU MUST CHANGE NATIONAL PLEDGE.

I pledge to Nigeria my country, to be FAITHFUL, LOYAL AND HONEST. to serve Nigeria with all my strength. TO DEFEND HER UNITY.SO HELP ME GOD. If you once said this in primary school, you can not divide Nigeria. You must not go free when you are not loyal and honest. Because you told God to help you when you are about to violate your pledge. You promised to defend the unity of Nigeria and so shall it be. Everybody should go and do something better. Break up is not possible for now. Behold the Nigerian peace ambassadors. We must achieve the desired peace’

The post Quit Notice To Igbos: Nigeria’s Breakup Is Not Possible – Abdulsalami Abubakar appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

