Quit notice to Igbos: Why Buhari must arrest northern youths, elders – Ijaw Youth Council

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on the Federal Government to stop “pampering” youths and Northern leaders who ordered Igbos to leave the region in three months ass Nigeria cannot afford to experience another civil war. In a statement by its spokesperson, Henry Iyalla, IYC described the Northern elders and youths as “ignorant” […]

