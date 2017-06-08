Quit Notice: We Invested Over N44 Trillion In The North, We Are Going Nowhere – Igbos To Northern Youths

Outrage, condemnation, defiance and tension have continued to trail the October 1 ultimatum issued by the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY) to South-easterners living in the North to move out.

Reacting to the order, yesterday, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) said with over N44 trillion investments in the North, Igbo were going nowhere.

It said Igbo must be ready to defend themselves, in the event of any provocation and attack.

Speaking to newsmen after an emergency meeting, tagged: “Igbo mandate against genocide,” OYC National President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the ultimatum was a declaration of war and should be treated as such by security agents.

“This is a sad development, considering efforts being made to unite this country; this is a sad commentary, considering the sacrifices Igbo have made in this country. We, however, wish to state unequivocally that Igbo are not cowards. We are not afraid of Alhaji AbdulAziz Suleiman, Yerima Shetima and their cohorts.

“Ndigbo want to make it categorically clear that we are ready; we cannot be intimidated by their ranting. The era of taking properties belonging to Ndigbo by force is gone. We won’t let that happen again.”

An amalgamation of various youths groups in the North had on Tuesday, in what it called ‘Kaduna Declaration,’ ordered Igbo to commence relocation out of the northern states before October 1, over the agitation for a sovereign nation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Similarly, the Igbo National Council (INC) reminded the northern youths that nobody had monopoly of violence and warned against any attack on the properties or businesses of Ndigbo in the North, even as Oganihu Igbo Roundtable demanded the arrest and detention of Yerima Shettima within 48 hours, in the interest of peace and unity in the nation.

National President of the organisation, Chilos Godsent, told those fanning the embers of ethnic war, “Igbo would not fold their arms and watch lives and properties in the North destroyed.”

He called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to immediately declare a state of emergency in the North to forestall avoidable breakdown of law and order in the country.

Meanwhile, an apparently miffed Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has ordered the arrest, investigation and prosecution of the masterminds of the ‘Kaduna declaration,’ just as the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) disowned the youths.

The post Quit Notice: We Invested Over N44 Trillion In The North, We Are Going Nowhere – Igbos To Northern Youths appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

