Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice: What Igbo leaders discussed with Osinbajo at Aso rock – Okorocha

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has given insight into the meeting Igbo leaders had with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday at the Presidential villa, Abuja. Recall that the Acting President had met with South East governors and leaders of the region in continuation of consultations on how to douse off the tension […]

Quit notice: What Igbo leaders discussed with Osinbajo at Aso rock – Okorocha

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.