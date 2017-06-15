Quit notice: What Osinbajo told South-East Governors, Igbo leaders in Aso Rock

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo ​has met with Southeast governors and other leaders of thought from the region ​over the quit notice by some youth groups in the North. ​Osinbajo held a similar meeting with Northern leaders on Tuesday.​ On Wednesday, at the meeting which held at the ​ Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Osinbajo urged […]

Quit notice: What Osinbajo told South-East Governors, Igbo leaders in Aso Rock

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

