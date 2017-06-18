Quit notice: Why Igbos must flee North now – Southeast Elders Forum

The South-East Elders Forum, SEEF, has finally reacted to the quit notice by Arewa youths on Igbos. They warned that Igbo persons still in the northern part of the country should see themselves as taking a big gamble with their lives. They urged them to read the handwriting on the wall and return home immediately […]

Quit notice: Why Igbos must flee North now – Southeast Elders Forum

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

