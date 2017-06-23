Quit Notice: Why Igbos Should Not Panic At All – Popular Prophet Reveals

The General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Abiara, has called on igbos not to panic about the quit Notice given to them by Northern Youths because God Is In Control. The cleric spoke at a 30-day revival programme tagged, “While men slept,” held at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, yesterday.

He said, “I want to call on all Nigerians to keep their minds at rest, especially our Igbo brothers and sisters who have been asked to leave the northern part of the country. God is our father and he owns Nigeria. He will help us as long as we obey Him.

“I admonish all the easterners not to panic at all. God is in control. They should not react negatively to this matter.

“I also want to appeal to the northern youths to allow peace to reign. I call on the northern elders to calm these angry youths.

“We must know that there is no peace in chaos. They must remember that Nigeria has yet to recover from the last civil war that claimed millions of lives and destroyed property.”

The cleric also noted that any plot to overthrow the Nigerian government through a coup would fail.

